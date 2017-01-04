January 4, 2017 - Vermont public power utilities net savings on solar ...
Working together, two Vermont public power utilities discovered that it is possible to achieve lower energy costs by owning their solar installations, rather than using third-party arrangements, and making use of federal Clean Renewable Energy Bonds. The small towns of Stowe and Hyde Park jointly developed two community solar projects, one in each town, which recently began operating.
