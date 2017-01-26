Hunt new director of Vt. Assoc. of Agencies on Aging
The largest senior advocacy group in Vermont, the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging, has hired a new director, Janet Hunt. In a time of transition for Vermont health care, Hunt's legislative pushes come at a critical time, directing potential improvement in senior care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.
