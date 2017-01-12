Grants available through the McClure Foundation
The J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation has announced available funding for the 2017-18 school year to support projects that create systemic improvement in the access all Vermonters have to postsecondary and career education. A supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, the McClure Foundation envisions a Vermont where no promising job goes unfilled for lack of a qualified applicant.
