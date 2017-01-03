Governor calls for free tuition at New York public colleges
The Democrat unveiled his plan Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator's unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Sun
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC