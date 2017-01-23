Former Frost Heaves player fatally shot in Montpelier
Officials have confirmed the victim in Sunday's fatal shooting in Montpelier was a former standout player on the Vermont Frost Heaves basketball team, and a worker for the Vermont Department of Mental Health. Police responded to 191 Barre Street around 4:30 Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.
