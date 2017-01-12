Family money: 2 sisters lead Vermont appropriations panels
Rep. Catherine "Kitty" Toll assumed the chairmanship of the state House Appropriations Committee this month, opposite her older sister, Sen. Jane Kitchel, who has led the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2011. For Toll and Kitchel, both Democrats who live in the most conservative part of ultra-liberal Vermont, it's a recognition of their abilities that follows a lifetime of service and being immersed in current events, all a part of their family life for well over half a century.
