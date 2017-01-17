Energy boost for Vt. power industry?

The Burlington Electric Department and the Vermont Technology Council are looking to develop an energy startup accelerator called PowerUp Vermont. The program would help entrepreneurs in the electric business through mentorships and seminars focused on the ins and outs of running an energy business.

