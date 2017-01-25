Ed. taxes on the rise in Woodford
The Woodford Hollow Elementary School Board is nearing approval of a budget that projects to raise taxes by eight cents, or about seven percent from last year. Things were looking much worse when the board began their special budget meeting on Tuesday, with a projected increase of 28.61 cents, an increase of almost 25 percent.
