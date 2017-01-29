Eager Vermonters learning Arabic to b...

Eager Vermonters learning Arabic to better assimilate into Syrian refugee culture

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Vermonters are eager to get themselves some Syrian refugees. Really eager. So eager , in fact, that one town, Rutland, repeatedly requested to get some Syrians sent their way! And not only that, but locals are learning Arabic to communicate with their soon to be new neighbors! They hustled into the church on a biting winter evening, unburdened themselves of scarves and gloves, and settled into pews to sound out words in Arabic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Sun anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Well Well 4
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,682 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC