Eager Vermonters learning Arabic to better assimilate into Syrian refugee culture
Vermonters are eager to get themselves some Syrian refugees. Really eager. So eager , in fact, that one town, Rutland, repeatedly requested to get some Syrians sent their way! And not only that, but locals are learning Arabic to communicate with their soon to be new neighbors! They hustled into the church on a biting winter evening, unburdened themselves of scarves and gloves, and settled into pews to sound out words in Arabic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Sun
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC