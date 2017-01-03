Day of Denial Rally Urges Senators to...

Day of Denial Rally Urges Senators to Reject Trump Nominees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Vermonters joined protestors across the country Monday to urge their U.S. senators to reject some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Participants at the rally, held by 350 Vermont , dropped off petition letters to Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy offices in Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan 1 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Well Well 4
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,069

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC