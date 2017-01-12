Cuomo to invest $32M into Frontier Town

Governor Andrew Cuomo's, D-New York, State of the State plans include help for a defunct theme park in the Adirondacks. Frontier Town was closed in 1998 and the area around North Hudson has struggled ever since.

