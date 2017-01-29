Court denies appeal of 2011 conviction
A member of a burglary ring that struck residences throughout the tri-state region lost his appeal to have his conviction overturned. According to a decision issued by a three-member panel of the Vermont Supreme Court, John "Jack" Parda, now 30, will have to remain in prison until he is eligible for parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Sun
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC