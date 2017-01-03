Correction: Deadly Wrong-Way Crash story

In this Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, Steven Bourgoin is brought in to be arraigned in a makeshift courtroom at the University of Vermont Medical Center on five counts of second-degree murder in Burlington, Vt. The deaths of five teenagers in a fiery car wreck that police say was caused by Bourgoin, a wrong-way driver, has been removed from the list of the state's highway fatalities for last year and has been reclassified as murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.