Correction: Deadly Wrong-Way Crash story
In this Oct. 14, 2016 file photo, Steven Bourgoin is brought in to be arraigned in a makeshift courtroom at the University of Vermont Medical Center on five counts of second-degree murder in Burlington, Vt. The deaths of five teenagers in a fiery car wreck that police say was caused by Bourgoin, a wrong-way driver, has been removed from the list of the state's highway fatalities for last year and has been reclassified as murder.
