Conn. man accused of assaulting Mass....

Conn. man accused of assaulting Mass. trooper arrested after chase with VSP

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chester Telegraph

At about 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Vermont State Police were alerted that Massachusetts State Police had broken off a pursuit of a 2007 Mitsubishi Gallant on I-91 at the state line. The driver, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, was alleged to have assaulted a trooper during a traffic stop and fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Sun anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Well Well 4
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC