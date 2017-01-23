Community once home to Norman Rockwell scared after homicide
People are being told to lock their doors after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in her home in the normally bucolic Vermont town once home to Norman Rockwell, the mid-20th century illustrator of the American ideal. Police are asking Arlington residents to keep their lights on and report anything suspicious that could help investigators find who is responsible for the death of 81-year-old Helen Jones.
