Committee to look at campaign finance law, education, reform
Vermont's Secretary of State and Attorney General are creating a Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform to address campaign finance issues and solutions. Donovan says Vermonters are deeply troubled by the growing amount of money that is being spent to influence the political process.
