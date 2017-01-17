Chinese New Year | Eye on the Arts

Chinese New Year | Eye on the Arts

Traditionally, when one celebrates the Chinese New Year, you may attend a reunion dinner, clean your home thoroughly - to "make way for incoming luck" - or give a monetary gift in a bright red envelope. Though there aren't many Chinese New Year events happening around the region this week, there are certainly a wealth of other activities.

