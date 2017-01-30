Breaking bread with constituents
State Rep. John Gannon, the newcomer to the Windham County delegation, says his priorities are economic development and education. That made perfect sense Monday during the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Breakfast at the Hermitage Inn in West Dover, where business owners and other attendees honed in on those subjects.
