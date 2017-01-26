Barre man arrested in connection with Montpelier homicide investigation

Vermont State Police detectives arrested 36-year-old Reginald Jones of Barre as an accessory after the fact related to the homicide investigation. State police say Jones brought 29-year-old Jayveon Caballero, the man wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Markus Austin, to the bus station in White River Junction Sunday morning and purchased him a bus ticket.

