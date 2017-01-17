Amazon will start collecting sales tax in Vermont
"We are pleased to hear that Amazon will begin collecting and remitting sales and use tax to the State of Vermont on February 1. This is an important step towards creating equity between our local stores in Vermont and online retailers. This brings Vermont in line with more than 30 U.S. taxing jurisdictions where Amazon is collecting and remitting sales tax," said Kaj Samsom, Commissioner, Vermont Department of Taxes.
