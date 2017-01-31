Amazon to collect VT sales tax
Under the current laws regarding online retailers, a company is not required to collect sales tax unless they have a brick and mortar location in the state. The new policy will go into effect just five months before another law saying "non-collectors" must send consumers invoices at the end of the year telling them how much sales tax they owe the state.
