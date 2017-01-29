29th annual First Run

29th annual First Run

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

It was the 29th annual First Run and Vermonters, young and old, turned out to participate. The race began with a half mile run for kids ages 4 to 7 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Sun anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Well Well 4
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC