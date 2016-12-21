Vt. Yankee cleanup may be speeded up

20 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The company that is looking to buy the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear plant says it hopes to demolish it and clean up the site more than 30 years sooner than its current owner had planned. NorthStar Group Services Inc. has told state regulators it hopes to finish the job by 2026 - more than 30 years sooner than current owner Entergy Corp. NorthStar and Entergy Corp. say NorthStar and its partners have experience in decommissioning projects and can handle the job efficiently.

