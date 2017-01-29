VSAC scholarships available to local ...

VSAC scholarships available to local H.S. students

Saturday Dec 31

Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has released its annual booklet, Scholarships for Vermonters, the ultimate guide to learn more about available scholarships and how to apply for them. While grants are generally awarded according to financial need, scholarships are typically based on factors or unique traits depending on the scholarship.

