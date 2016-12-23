Vermont's DMV Express Processes Two Million Online Registrations
The Vermont DMV announced today that DMV Express , Vermont's online vehicle registration service, recently surpassed a total of 2 million online registration renewals since its launch in 2005. With nearly 700,000 vehicle registration renewals processed annually through the Vermont DMV over all channels, over 30 percent are now processed through the convenient online service.
