Vermont Yankee suitor discloses detailed plans

A New York company says it might start cleaning up the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in 2019 and could finish the job as early as 2026 - the most accelerated schedule released to date. The disclosure came in newly filed documents seeking state approval for Entergy's proposed sale of the shutdown Vernon plant to NorthStar Group Services Inc. The companies want to close the deal by the end of 2018, and they're asking the Vermont Public Service Board to rule by March 31 of that year.

