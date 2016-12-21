Vermont to study environmental risks of proposed rail tunnel
Vermont transportation officials have decided to pursue a more detailed environmental study of a proposed $40 million rail tunnel project in Middlebury, which could delay construction by at least a year. The project calls for replacing two aging bridges in the community's downtown with an underground tunnel and lowering the rail bed to accommodate double-decker rail cars.
