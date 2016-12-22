Vermont Governor-Elect Reappoints Commissioner Pieciak
Vermont Governor-elect Phil Scott announced he would reappoint Michael Pieciak as commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation. The department will also retain the deputy commissioners for each of its four divisions, which include Cynthia Stuart for Banking, Kaj Samsom for Insurance, William Carrigan for Securities, and David Provost for Captive Insurance.
