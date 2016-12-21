Vermont governor-elect appoints more senior staff
Vermont Gov.-elect Phil Scott is continuing to fill out his administration. The Republican is bringing in some new faces, but also reappointing some top officials from the administration of outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC