Vermont Gas gets go ahead for pipeline

Vermont Gas gets go ahead for pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Publications

The Vermont Supreme Court last Thursday lifted a stay that halted Vermont Gas from constructing a portion of its pipeline through Geprags Park. "We agree with Vermont Gas Systems and the Department of Public Service that the public interest is served by vacating the statutory stay as this will allow VGS to complete construction of the pipeline, which the Public Service Board found, will provide significant economic benefits to the state," wrote the High Court's Justices in their opinion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Well Well 4
Diversify Vermont Oct '16 Put up or shutup 1
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC