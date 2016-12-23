The Daily 202: Governors lead a Republican renaissance in New England
Vermont Gov.-elect Phil Scott waves to supporters at the Sheraton in South Burlington on election night. BOSTON-Republican governors will lead Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine next month - a remarkable feat considering how much the GOP has struggled in New England for more than a generation.
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
