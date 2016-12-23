The Daily 202: Governors lead a Repub...

The Daily 202: Governors lead a Republican renaissance in New England

Friday Read more: The Washington Post

Vermont Gov.-elect Phil Scott waves to supporters at the Sheraton in South Burlington on election night. BOSTON-Republican governors will lead Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine next month - a remarkable feat considering how much the GOP has struggled in New England for more than a generation.

