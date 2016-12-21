Slick roads lead to crashes
Driver in Shaftsbury crash charged SHAFTSBURY - State Police reported a crash on Buck Hill Road in Shaftsbury on Tuesday at about 11 a.m., resulting in extensive damage to the vehicle and a citation for the driver on a charge of operating while under the influence of alcohol,. Trooper Lauren Ronan said in a release that Christopher Sharby, 42, of Bennington, was driving westbound when his 1997 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck a tree, causing front-end damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC