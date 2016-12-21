Scam targets Vt. pain patients
The Department of Financial Regulation says several Vermonters have received questionable phone calls from people claiming to be with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. The caller reportedly offers a special program for pain management and opioid prescriptions, and then asks the consumer to disclose personal information to see if they qualify.
