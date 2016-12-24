Sandersa bid, Hardwood tragedy top Vermont stories for 2016
Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential bid exposed a streak of progressivism in a swath of the American electorate, and the Vermont independent's performance in the Democratic presidential primaries was voted the top story of 2016 in his adopted home state by Associated Press member editors and broadcasters. The AP gathered nominations from Vermont news organizations that belong to the news cooperative, developed a list and asked journalists to rank the top 10 stories, using a point system in which each ballot's top-ranked story got 10, the second-ranking story 9 and so on.
