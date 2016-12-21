Russian doctor killed in plane crash had ties to Vermont
A Russian doctor who died in the crash of a Russian military plane has left behind a husband with a Vermont law practice. Dr. Yelizaveta Glinka, who was 54, was one of 92 people who died when a Tu-154 aircraft crashed on Christmas morning after taking off from an airport in the Black Sea community of Sochi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC