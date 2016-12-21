Russian doctor killed in plane crash ...

Russian doctor killed in plane crash had ties to Vermont

A Russian doctor who died in the crash of a Russian military plane has left behind a husband with a Vermont law practice. Dr. Yelizaveta Glinka, who was 54, was one of 92 people who died when a Tu-154 aircraft crashed on Christmas morning after taking off from an airport in the Black Sea community of Sochi.

