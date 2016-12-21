Russia-linked malware found on US electric company's laptop
Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S., a Vermont Democratic congressman said... Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S., a Vermont Democratic congressman said Saturday. The disappointing search for a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores carrying six people has turned into a recovery effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC