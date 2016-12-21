Report card gives Oregonians inflated B-minus in financial literacy
Oregonians aren't very financially savvy, which can lead to uninformed and poor choices about their money, according to a new national report card on adult financial literacy. If it's any consolation, however, we're not quite as ignorant, profligate or strapped as adults in most states, according to the report from the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC