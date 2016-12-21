Private colleges and universities pump $2.09B into Vt.'s economy
The economic impact to the State of Vermont from 18 private colleges and universities is $2.09 billion annually and the colleges directly employ 7,100 people statewide, according to a new study released by the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges using FY14-15 data. Bennington County is home to Bennington College and Southern Vermont College.
