Police Log
Dec. 14 - At 8:30 p.m: the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 12 in Walpole, N.H. As a result, Chelsea Wilder, 19, of Westminster, was cited with driving more than 26 mph over the 55-mph speed limit, driving with a revoked or suspended license, transportation of alcohol by a minor, transportation of a drug, possessing false identification and interfering with a traffic control device. Dec. 15 - The Vermont State Police responded to the Roadway Inn Motel in Rockingham for the report of an altercation.
