Police: Driver dies after car goes off road during snowstorm

Vermont State Police say it was snowing and the roads were slippery when a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in Cornwall, killing the driver. Investigators say the accident happened Thursday afternoon as 69-year-old Robert Fields was headed west on state Route 74. Fields, of Orwell, was taken to Porter Hospital in Middlebury where he was pronounced dead.

