Police: Body matches student's description
BENNINGTON BANNER Search and rescue teams with the State Police department search for missing Bennington College student, Hadil Marzouq at Dorset Quarry in Dorset, on Tuesday morning. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER K-9 units search for missing Bennington College student, Hadil Marzouq on Tuesday morning at Dorset Quarry in Dorset.
