Photos: Weathersfield Proctor Library Holiday Party
Ben Brown gets a candy cane from Santa while his sister Abigail makes sure Ben says thank you. The Friends of Weathersfield Proctor Library hosted their annual Holiday Party on Wednesday Dec. 21. They also celebrated their 40th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC