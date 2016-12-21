Outgoing Vermont governor to review 460 pot pardon requests
The administration of outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin is going to review about 460 applications from Vermonters seeking pardons for criminal convictions involving small amounts of marijuana. Shumlin is offering pardons to Vermonters who were convicted of possessing small amounts marijuana before the state decriminalized the offense in 2013.
