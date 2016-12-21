Outgoing Vermont governor to review 4...

Outgoing Vermont governor to review 460 pot pardon requests

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The administration of outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin is going to review about 460 applications from Vermonters seeking pardons for criminal convictions involving small amounts of marijuana. Shumlin is offering pardons to Vermonters who were convicted of possessing small amounts marijuana before the state decriminalized the offense in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec 21 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Well Well 4
Diversify Vermont Oct '16 Put up or shutup 1
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC