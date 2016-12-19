No-interest loans offered to start-up, early stage farm, food businesses
The new financing program was created to meet the capital needs of Vermont farms, food producers and processors, foresters, forest products businesses and others in the start-up and early stages of operations. SPROUT offers deferred-payment, low-interest loans of up to $60,000 at 0 percent with no payments for the first two years and a 2 percent fixed rate thereafter.
