Next 25 Articles
A 39-year-old man was fatally shot at a Brooklyn baby shower Saturday morning, police said. Hilario Paulino Cortez-Vidals took a bullet to the head about 1:05 a.m. during a fight inside the Afrika House banquet hall on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush-Ditmas Park, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|7 min
|Quirky
|6
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC