Merchants Bank, employees donate $60,000 to United Way

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chester Telegraph

From left, Anita Bourgeois, senior vice president of Merchants Bank; John Cronin, director of Resource Development for United Way; Geoffrey Hesslink, president and CEO at Merchants Bank; and Erika Baldasaro, vice president of Merchants Bank or decades Merchants Bank and Merchants Bank employees have been pledging to the United Way throughout Vermont. This year, Merchants Bank continued its tradition of running a successful campaign, with individual employee pledges of over $24,000 and a corporate pledge of $35,000.

