Ice rinks across the country fight enemy No. 1: Energy bills
A small Vermont community skating rink is working on a long-term plan to eliminate its biggest single expense, its energy bill. Organizers want to make Woodstock's Union Arena the nation's first skating rink to go "net zero" on energy, meaning no costs spent on electricity or heating fuel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC