Homestead Hops Teams Up With Local Brewers
Driving up Vermont Route 17 between Bristol and Waitsfield, just past the Jerusalem Country Store in Starksboro, you'll see a sight that appears to be a fusion of wine vineyard and Jack's magic beanstalk. Eighteen foot poles support trellises where vines spiral upward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC