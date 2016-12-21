Hildene brings 'Sunbeam' to town

Hildene brings 'Sunbeam' to town

Hildene's Pullman Parade south along Route 7A in Manchester went off with nary a hitch but one -- when the tractor-trailer carrying Saturday's guest of honor, the 65-foot passenger rail car known as Sunbeam, got hung up traveling through the traffic circle south of Manchester Center. The parade was delayed a half-hour but spectators along the route did not mind.

