Gun found in Newbury mailbox
Vermont State Police say Wednesday morning, a resident who lives on Route 302 went to check their mail and found a .22-caliber revolver in their mailbox. If you're missing a similar firearm or you know how it got there, call state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
