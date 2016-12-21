Gun found in Newbury mailbox

Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont State Police say Wednesday morning, a resident who lives on Route 302 went to check their mail and found a .22-caliber revolver in their mailbox. If you're missing a similar firearm or you know how it got there, call state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

